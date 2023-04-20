Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex car park rape: Two men arrested after 'shocking incident'

Two men have been arrested after an alleged rape in a Sussex car park.

By Sam Morton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

According to Sussex Police, a woman in her 30s reported being raped on the top floor of the NCP Car Park in Russell Road, Brighton at around 6.10am on Saturday (April 15).

She has received support from specialist officers while the investigation is ongoing, police said.

A spokesperson added: “A 39-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of rape, as well as theft and possession of a Class B drug.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 276 of 15/04.

"A 41-year-old man from Brighton has also been arrested on suspicion of rape."

Police said both men have been released on conditional bail ‘while enquiries continue’.

Detective Inspector Matt Stevens said: “We understand this is a shocking incident that will cause concern among the community.

“A full and thorough investigation is underway and we swiftly identified two suspects who have been brought into custody.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 276 of 15/04.”

