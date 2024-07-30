Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex social care charity has decided to close changing rooms after a rise in shoplifting.

Guild Care, which has 15 stores across the county, said it had to shut all but two of its changing rooms in a bid to deter thieves.

New shops will not include changing rooms at all.

Adam Rider, director of retail at Guild Care, said: "Unfortunately, shoplifting from our charity shops has become more widespread. We’ve definitely seen a marked increase since Covid and the financial crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guild Care, which has 15 stores across the county, said it had to shut all but two of its changing rooms in a bid to deter thieves. Photo: Guild Care

"We know this issue isn’t unique to charity shops, it’s also a concerning trend in the main retail sector.

"To address this issue, we decided to close the changing rooms in our Hove shop, due to shoplifting and other antisocial behaviour.

"It was awful for the staff, so when our shop manager proposed closing the changing rooms, we supported the decision.”

Mr Rider said managers at ‘most of our other shops’ have followed suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have no plans to reopen any of the changing rooms that are now shut. Only two of our 15 charity shops still have changing rooms, both are located close to till points.

"New stores will not include changing rooms at all. This year two of our shops also experienced evening break-ins with thieves stealing the donation tins off counters for the loose change.

"It’s shocking that anyone could think it’s acceptable to steal from a charity supporting the most vulnerable in our community, and a very sad reflection on today’s society.

"Closing changing rooms hasn’t impacted on levels of trade or revenue. While a few customers still ask about them, they understand when we explain that Guild Care offers a 7-day, no-quibble refund policy if you bring your receipt, which means they can try on items at home without pressure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guild Care opened its 15th charity superstore and donation centre last Monday (July 22) in Goring- by-Sea, West Sussex, to a queue of waiting customers.

It also opened a new community office in the heart of Worthing on Friday.

‘More stores are planned and due to open later this year’, the charity said.

“Guild Care is changing the face of charity shopping on the high street, moving away from the traditional jumble-sale image of charity shops,” a spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We focus on offering high-quality pre-loved items which are well-presented in bigger, brighter stores to meet the increasing demand for good quality items at a reasonable price.

Guild Care is Worthing’s leading social care charity. Established in 1933 we have been supporting the local community for almost a century. Our vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives.

The spokesperson continued: “Through our diverse range of services we support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. It is our mission to ensure that our services are accessible, effective, and lovingly delivered.