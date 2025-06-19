A chimney sweep who defrauded 25 people out of almost £30,000 has been jailed, says Sussex Police.

Adam Reid, 40, of Dorset Road in Bexhill, the owner of SCS Installations (Safe Chimney Sweep), carried out work on homes across Sussex, said Sussex Police.

His offending first came to light in December, 2023 and investigations revealed 25 victims from November, 2022, to February, 2025.

A Sussex Police spokespersons said: “Reid had previously been a reputable tradesperson, accredited to a number of trade bodies until his memberships lapsed. Despite this, he continued to claim he was fully accredited.

Adam Reid, 40, of Dorset Road in Bexhill. Picture: Sussex Police

"His offending followed a usual pattern of arranging work with customers and taking deposits, with the remainder to be paid upon completion.

"Reid would then become evasive and never carry out the work, using excuses such as illness, family illness and his van being broken.

"Some of his victims were long-standing customers who trusted Reid, and all were initially understanding of his excuses.”

He was arrested on October 16, 2024, and released on bail, but went on to reoffend, said police. He was rearrested on April 4, charged, and remanded in custody.

The police spokesperson added: “Enquiries found Reid was in financial trouble, believed to be linked to excessive gambling and drug use.

"He was charged with 19 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraudulent trading by a sole trader.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, 2 May, Reid pleaded guilty to all charges.

“At the same court on Tuesday (17 June), he was sentenced to 30 months in prison and proceedings are underway under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Police Constable Holly Elliott said: “Adam Reid betrayed the trust of his victims, using their money to try and fix his own financial issues.

“What started with one report uncovered the true scale of Reid’s offending, showing a committed offender with no regard for his victims.

“This has been a complex investigation and I would like to thank all involved for helping to bring him to justice.”