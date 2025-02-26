Sussex couple charged in connection with young girl abuse

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST

Sussex Police have charged two people in connection with offences involving a young girl.

On March 16, 2021, police received a report of a two-year-old girl having suffered significant injuries.

Sussex Police said she was safeguarded, while a man and a woman were arrested.

Police said Jack Winstanley, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted rape of a girl under 13 and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sussex Police have charged two people in connection with offences involving a young girl. Picture by National World

At Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (February 26), he entered no plea, to appear at the same court on May 28.

Sussex Police said Amy Baker, 24, of the Hanover area of Brighton, has been charged with neglecting a child to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.

She pleaded guilty at the same court on Wednesday, to be sentenced on May 28.

