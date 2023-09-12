A prolific burglar broke into four properties over a three-week period, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said William Djama, 35 – of no fixed address – targeted homes across Brighton and Hove in December, 2022, stealing items he would later sell at pawn shops.

“An investigation uncovered CCTV and receipts linking Djama to items stolen from each of the burglaries that were later sold on,” a police spokesperson said.

“On several occasions he was disturbed by residents while he was in their homes.”

Sussex Police said the force was first made aware of Djama’s ‘burglary series’ on December 10, following a break-in overnight in Centurion Road in Brighton. A downstairs window had been broken and a number of items stolen, police said.

“Four days later, a resident of Somerhill Avenue in Hove disturbed Djama as he was stealing electrical items and chased him out of a downstairs window,” the spokesperson added.

"On December 19, another burglary was reported in Springfield Road. Downstairs windows were damaged and a man later identified as Djama was seen leaving the scene.

“A fourth break-in was reported on December 30 in Queensbury Mews, believed to have taken place on December 23, with a similar modus operandi – ground floor entry and electrical items stolen.”

Police said Djama was arrested on January 4, charged with four counts of burglary and remanded in custody.

At Lewes Crown Court last Friday (September 8), police said Djama was jailed for a total of five years and nine months after being found guilty of all charges and activating a suspended sentence handed down in August, 2022, for previous burglaries.

Detective Constable James Botting said: “We understand the terrible impact burglary has on victims, particularly the level of harm caused by prolific offenders like William Djama.

“We will always do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice and remain committed to attending every report of residential burglary in person.

“If you are a victim of burglary or any other crime please report it to Sussex Police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”