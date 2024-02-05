Sussex custody visiting scheme recognised nationally for outstanding quality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Such is the success of the scheme run by Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, it was recently given the highest award under the Independent Custody Visiting Association's 2023 Quality Assurance Framework.

The Platinum award acknowledges an outstanding standard of custody visiting at the five centres in Sussex – Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings, Crawley and Worthing.

The Sussex team has also been recognised for its ground-breaking work developing a new referral pathway for women affected by the menopause and a toolkit to raise awareness.

PCC Bourne said: "This is the second time our ICV scheme has been awarded the highest standard of accreditation. Our volunteers, led by our ICV manager, truly go above and beyond, dedicating hours of their time upholding the rights and dignity of those held in custody, who are often at their most vulnerable.

"Not only have they demonstrated top marks against the quality assurance framework but have also been fundamental in developing new national recommendations to further the well-being of detainees.

"ICV’s do an outstanding job of monitoring an essential but often unseen side of policing."

Custody visiting originated as a result of recommendations from the Scarman Report into the 1981 Brixton riots and it is now a statutory requirement. The aim is to prevent torture and ill treatment of detainees and deliver an effective oversight to ensure a safe environment.

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner

PCC Bourne said: "Our Independent Custody Visitors go into custody at any time of the day or night. They are all trained volunteers and they check on the welfare of those being held in custody to make sure that their human rights are being upheld and they're being properly looked after.

"Our volunteers have been really instrumental in developing some national programmes that have helped inform other areas, for example some of the outstanding work that they've done around menopause."

Understanding menopause symptoms and their impact has been part of the work PCC Bourne has been leading with the ICVA to establish a new referral pathway and sharing of good practice in England and Wales.

As a result, all women aged 40 and over will be asked at the point of being booked in to custody if they would like to speak to a healthcare practitioner regarding peri-menopause, menopause or post-menopause symptoms. This is an opportunity to discuss their individual needs so that a care plan for their time in police custody can be produced.

ICV recommendations can require the police to make improvements for the welfare of detainees

Entitlements could include access to additional blankets, more frequent showers, cool drinking water, memory aids such as pen and paper and distraction items to help with stress and anxiety reduction.

PCC Bourne said: "When people get placed in custody, they are detainees not prisoners and they are innocent until proven guilty. Ensuring they have access to age and gender-specific health care provisions allows detainees to be better engaged with the custody process."

Recommendations made by the volunteers can mean the police are required to make improvements for the welfare of detainees. Working as part of a local panel, ICVs play a valuable role in maintaining public confidence in this important area of policing by making sure detainees are treated well.

Claire Taylor, Independent Custody Visiting Scheme manager for Sussex, said: “I am extremely proud of the Independent Custody Visiting Scheme in Sussex. Their dedication and professionalism is testament to their desire to help make police custody an even safer place for members of their local community.

Sussex Police has five custody centres in Sussex - Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings, Crawley and Worthing

"They go behind the scenes to an area of policing that is so often hidden. Their observations and feedback is welcomed by Sussex Police to make continuous improvements and ensure custody upholds detainee’s rights and dignity.”

Thanks to the Sussex scheme, an updated night-time lighting standard was successfully implemented across all new custody centres and refurbishments in 2023.

Sussex volunteers highlighted observations regarding the light settings, noting that detainees were trying to block out the brightness of night lights by covering their heads with blankets.

Following a board review and consultation with all forces, it was agreed the night-time light level could be reduced, while still ensuring safety and security, so detainees had the opportunity to rest and sleep.PCC Bourne said: "This is a great example of the important work carried out by the ICV team in Sussex. Providing detainees the opportunity for quality rest plays a positive role in their mental and physical wellbeing and we hope in turn this will provide a better foundation for them to speak with custody staff when enquiries are made or they are interviewed, allowing for more efficient outcomes.”

The Sussex ICV volunteers are passionate about making a difference in their community and show tenacity, consistency and accuracy in reporting any issues.

Julia, Hastings and Eastbourne ICV co-ordinator, said: “I have been a Sussex ICV for 18 months and am now a co-ordinator, it is the most fantastic and niche role. I had always had an interest in anything police related, having been a young police cadet and police civilian in my early 20s in Eastbourne.

“I like to make a difference and an impact and am fortunate that I have the time and willingness to give to the training provided as well as the visits to custody.

“The role is really stimulating for me as someone who is neurodivergent, and every visit is different. I enjoy working with other volunteers, scrutinising what we see and hear on our visits and reporting back good practice or any areas for improvement to our manager, who feeds back to the Inspector.