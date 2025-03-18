A Sussex man is disappointed with British Transport Police (BTP) following the theft of expensive parts from his bicycle at Wivelsfield Station.

Alex Frampton, 26, from Burgess Hill, said his rear wheel and gears were stolen when his bike was parked at the station overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, March 12-13.

He is currently looking at spending around £250-£350 on replacements.

Alex, who is a journalist at ITN and Sky, often cycles to the station on the border of Mid and East Sussex before boarding a train.

Alex Frampton

He said: “Normally, I’d then come back in the evening, pick up my bike and cycle home. But sometimes, if I’m doing something in the evening or I don’t come back home, I leave my bike and pick it up the next day.”

He continued: “On Wednesday night, I went to an Arsenal match with my dad and we ended up driving back from a different station. So I went to go pick my bike up on the Thursday morning and when I got there the wheel was gone.”

He added: “I do often notice that there’s a few other bikes there that are left overnight and I’ve never seen anything nicked off of any of those.”

Alex said he spoke to the station staff who advised him to contact the transport police. But he said he was on the phone to them for about 20 minutes while they asked him questions ‘that seemed completely unnecessary’ about what he looked liked and his gender identity. He said they then told him they could not investigate the theft because he did not know the two-hour window in which the incident occurred.

Alex Frampton said his rear wheel and gears were stolen when his bike was parked at Wivelsfield station

“There’s two CCTV cameras literally pointed at the bike shed,” said Alex, adding that he was told BTP could not expect an officer to go through the footage. He asked: “Isn’t it their job to investigate crimes?”

Alex offered to look through the CCTV footage himself because he estimates he could probably spot the potential thief in the 12 hours of footage after about 20 minutes of going through it at 32x speed. He said: “It’s my whole job to work with video and I have to go through lots of footage on fast forward speed.”

But he was told by police that he could not do this.

“It’s just quite frustrating really,” he said. “They’re just insistent that this is the policy and ‘there’s nothing we can do about it’.”

CCTV cameras pointing at the bike racks at Wivelsfield station

Alex said he is particularly worried that overnight crimes like this may not be investigated due to the large time window involved.

In response, a BTP spokesperson said: “British Transport Police received a report that the rear wheel of a bike had been stolen from Wivelsfield railway station overnight from Wednesday 12 March to Thursday 13 March.

“BTP has to make difficult decisions to ensure that policing resources are used proportionately to the threat, risk, and harm of an incident. Each crime has to be assessed on these factors as well as solvability factors and the likeliness of a possible prosecution.

“Whilst we know that offences such as these can be costly, inconvenient, and upsetting, there is often limited opportunity for investigation. Officers conduct a test of proportionality to offences – looking at factors such as the availability of CCTV and whether there is a realistic prospect of a successful outcome. In this case, it was deemed not proportionate to investigate this crime any further. This does not mean we will no longer be investigating certain types of crime. Rather, we are ensuring our officers are maximising their available time, out across the network for passengers and rail staff, where they’re needed the most. Any offence which is not investigated will still provide us with valuable intelligence, used to direct our patrols and operations.”

BTP said people can get advice on double locking their cycles at www.btp.police.uk and they recommend cyclists register their bikes on the bike register at www.bikeregister.com.