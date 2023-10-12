A Sussex delivery driver tried to threaten and bribe a young boy after sexually assaulting him.

Sussex Police said Nick Mesquitta, 30, of Western Street, Brighton, sexually assaulted a child inside a property and threatened him with violence if he reported it.

“Mesquitta managed to isolate the young boy from his father in Lancing and then drove him to an address in Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

“Mesquitta also used anti-bacterial wipes to clean the young boy in an attempt to evade forensics.

Nick Mesquitta, 30, of Western Street, Brighton, sexually assaulted a child inside a property and threatened him with violence if he reported it. Photo: Sussex Police

“Mesquitta forced the young boy to take £30 cash to pretend nothing had happened and made threats of violence by saying that he knew people who could harm the young boy.”

Police said Mesquitta falsely claimed to the victim’s father the boy was ‘behaving in an inappropriate, sexual manner’ on the drive home and had stolen £30 from him.

“When the young boy returned to his home address, he disclosed the sexual assault to his parents shortly after, who reported it to police that night,” the police spokesperson said.

"Mesquitta was arrested on September 10, 2022 and found to be in breach of an existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), prohibiting him from contacting or being alone with anyone under 16-years-old, without permission of a parent or guardian.”

Mesquitta was subsequently charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, assault by touching and breaching his SHPO, police said.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 12, 2022, he was remanded in custody.

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, August 22 2023, Mesquitta was sentenced to 13 years and six months, with seven and a half years in custody, plus six years on extended licence.

Detective Constable Emily Hayler said: “Nick Mesquitta is a dangerous individual who poses significant harm to young people. The young boy showed incredible courage and strength throughout the investigative process and at the point of reporting the sexual assault to his parents who alerted the police immediately.

“Thanks to their swift actions and support, we were able to get Mesquitta remanded in custody and charges secured so he has remained and will remain in custody for a significant amount of time.

“Although this conviction does not undo the irreversible trauma that Mesquitta has undoubtedly caused on this young boy and their family, it provides some respite that this individual is no longer operating within our community and accessing young children whilst he serves his sentence.