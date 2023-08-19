A man has been arrested after a dog attack in Sussex left a pensioner fighting for his life in hospital.

Two Rottweilers were shot dead by armed police after they were said to have attacked a man in Lewes Close, Bognor Regis on Friday morning (August 18)

“Police received multiple reports of a man being mauled in the street by two dogs, believed to be Rottweilers, around 9.50am,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“He had been walking his small dog when the attack happened. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.”

‘Due to the significant threat to life’ – and ‘in order to protect the wider community’ – specialist firearms officers were swiftly deployed to the scene and ‘granted authority to bring the dogs safely under control’.

“Firearms were discharged and both dogs are now deceased,” the police spokesperson said.

"The dogs’ owners have been identified and a 29-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.”

The suspect remained in custody on Friday evening, police said.

Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart added: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim and his family, who continue to be supported by officers.

“As part of our ongoing criminal investigation, we will thoroughly review any previous concerns raised with police or partner agencies.

“While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened is ongoing, I would urge anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please come forward.”

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Op Byfleet.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

1 . Bognor dog attack Forensic investigations are underway after a serious dog attack in Bognor Regis Photo: Eddie Mitchell

