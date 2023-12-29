Sussex Police has named some of the first people to be convicted as part of a drink and drug-driving campaign over Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Operation Limit is a nationwide campaign, aimed at tackling drink and drug-driving which runs from December 1 to January 1.

Some of those convicted of these offences will be identified by Sussex Police ‘to help raise awareness of the campaign’ and to ‘highlight the consequences as a deterrent’ to others to prevent them committing the same offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of RPU Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines, and even the risk of going to prison.

Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as persuading loved ones not to drive, and taking sensible steps such as pre-booking taxis or walking home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers are determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

Among the drink-drivers to be convicted was Teresa Atkins, who tested four and half times over the legal alcohol limit after a collision near a school in Bexhill.

Police said she tested positive for 157 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

A spokesperson added: “In custody her sample was 142uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 49-year-old, of Wentworth Close, Bexhill, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 5 where she admitted driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit, driving without valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.” Click here to read more.

Also among the first drivers to be convicted was Paul May, 56, unemployed of Dakin Close, Maidenbower.

A police spokesperson said: “He was stopped by officers in the early hours of December 3 after staff at a petrol station reported seeing him stumbling from a vehicle and requesting to buy alcohol. His speech was slurred and his vehicle also appeared damaged.

“At the roadside, he gave a breath test for 74uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, but then became uncooperative with police. In custody, he refused to provide a sample of breath for analysis, so he was charged with failing to provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 4, May admitted the charge and was disqualified from driving for four years, police said.

Police said the court ordered him to complete six months of treatment for alcohol dependency as part of an eight-week suspended prison sentence. May must also complete eight rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Lawrence, 49 – a plasterer of Kennedy Avenue, East Grinstead – was stopped by officers in the early hours of December 2 on the A22. He was seen driving a Mercedes in an erratic manner, undertaking other vehicles at high speed.

“When stopped, officers could smell alcohol, and in custody he tested positive for 40uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lawrence appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 18 where he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

“He was disqualified from driving for one year, fined £400, and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.”

Meanwhile, Elson de Agrela was stopped while riding a moped in Horsham involved in a road traffic collision on December 2.

The 34-year-old timber yard worker, of no fixed address, admitted to officers he had consumed alcohol and tested positive for 74uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force added: “At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 18, he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for 18 months.