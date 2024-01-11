Hundreds of motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving during a police campaign in Sussex – but how many were from the Arun, Adur and Worthing areas?

Sussex Police has revealed that officers from across the force made 261 arrests in Sussex during Operation Limit – a national campaign to tackle drink and drug driving – which ran from December 1 to January 1.

"They also carried out nearly 6,000 vehicle checks during the campaign, providing a visible deterrent to offenders and raising awareness of the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol or drugs,” a police spokesperson said.

The number of arrests made last month was a 12 per cent increase on the number of arrests made during the campaign recorded a year before, when 233 arrests were made. Click here to read more.

The force revealed how many people were arrested in each district and borough across Sussex.

– There were 22 arrests in the Adur and Worthing district, including 14 in Worthing specifically;

– There were 21 arrests made in the Arun district, including six in Bognor and six in Littlehampton;

– There were 54 arrests made within the Brighton and Hove area;

– There were 25 arrests made in the Mid Sussex district, including six in Burgess Hill and five in Haywards Heath;

– There were 25 arrests in the Rother district, including 18 in Bexhill;

– There were 23 arrests in the Crawley area;

– There were 18 arrests in the Horsham district, including six in Horsham specifically;

– There were 17 arrests made in the Hastings and St Leonards district;

– There were 17 arrests made in the Eastbourne district;

– There were 12 arrests made in the Lewes district, including five in Newhaven;

– There were 10 arrests made in the Chichester district, including six in Chichester specifically;

– There were 10 arrests made in the Wealden district, including three in Polegate.

Other statistics from Sussex included:– At least 57 reported collisions out of the 261 arrests made;

– Of those arrested, 235 were men and 26 were women;

– In total, 115 arrests were made in connection with alcohol related drink-driving offences, and 146 arrests were made in connection with drug-driving related offences;

– Officers completed 5,944 vehicle stop checks, up from 2,430 in the previous year;