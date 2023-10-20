Sussex grandfather dies after A29 collision - 'Selfless and caring individual with a kind heart'
Experienced motorcyclist Martin Lyons was riding along the A29 at Slinford, when the fatal incident occurred.
It happened around 7.07am on Tuesday, October 17. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a grey Volkswagen Caddy, was uninjured.
Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, 66-year-old Martin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His family have issued the following tribute to him: “Martin was a selfless and caring individual with a kind heart. He would always think of everyone else before himself and becoming a grandfather became the greatest pride in his life. Owing to this, he held a very special relationship with his two grandsons – Austin, eight, and Warren, four.
“He had been riding for 50 years and had a real love for anything on wheels but especially motorbikes. He was a big part of the Horsham community where he grew up, his friends describe him as their memory bank and book writer.
“He loved being outdoors and would often spend his mornings walking in the woods and being amongst nature, sharing this with his grandchildren. He loved life, he loved his family and he loved being present in the moment.
“Martin was a very humble man who was content with his life, and he was looking forward to retirement – a new chapter with his wife.
“We will always remember him for his kind and caring attitude. We miss him dearly.”
Martin leaves behind his wife Linda after 41 years of marriage, their children Calvin and Katherine and his grandchildren Austin and Warren.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision.
Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Carmel.