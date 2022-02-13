Sussex has the seventh-highest level of drink spiking in the UK, new research reveals

The study, from Get Licensed, the UK’s leading security staffing platform, looked into the number of spiking incidents in 2020 using Freedom of Information requests to police forces to reveal the areas worst affected by drink spiking in the UK.

There were 59 reported spikings in Sussex in 2020, 16 more than place-below Leicestershire and 20 less than Suffolk, who occupied sixth.

Hampshire saw the most reported spikings in the UK in 2020, with 161, ahead of Essex, who had a reported 149 spiking cases.

New research has revealed Sussex has the seventh-highest rate of drink spiking incidents in the UK. Picture by Shutterstock

The area with the most dangerous bars and pubs for drink spiking is Nottinghamshire, with local police receiving 16.88 reports of drink spiking for every 100 venues. This is closely followed by Norfolk and Essex, which have 16.67 and 16.37 spikings per 100 venues respectively.

The data shows that the East Midlands and East of England are potential hotspots for drink spiking, especially with Suffolk taking fourth place on 14.77 spikings per 100 venues.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: "Making sure everybody is safe to enjoy a night out is something Sussex Police takes extremely seriously and we have a range of measures and initiatives in place across the county to that end.

"Officers carry out targeted, visible patrols around licensed premises such as restaurants, bars and clubs to help keep people safe in the night-time economy.

"Our licensing teams also work with venues to raise awareness around spiking and regularly hold briefings with security staff prior to opening to make sure measures are in place to keep customers safe.

"Unannounced licensing checks throughout the night provide an additional level of support and if you see our officers out and about, please do speak to them – or licensed security staff - about any concerns or suspicious behaviour.

"Licensed venues have also been proactive with their security efforts, with increased searches at the door, extra training for staff, lids for cups, testing strips, on-site medics, safe spaces for people in distress and much more.

"Venues are linked in with the police and other partners through Business Crime Reduction Partnerships (BCRP) across Sussex. The BCRPs offer guidance and advice, hold briefings with security staff and police before opening times and provide dedicated radios shared between officers and door staff to allow rapid responses to any incidents.

"Sussex Police has recently distributed hundreds of educational posters to pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants offering guidance on what to do if you believe you may have been spiked.

"Through the hashtag #spikeaware, police forces, venues and community organisations are linked with shared information, advice and best practice, as well as support for victims.

"Funding has also recently been awarded to Sussex Police for two branded cars as part of the Home Office’s Safety of Women at Night Fund, to not only act as a deterrent but to offer a clear contact point for people who need them.

"These specific measures are alongside the huge number of initiatives aimed at tackling violence against women and girls in the county, which remains a key priority for the Force.

"If you believe you have been a victim of spiking or any crime on a night out, report it to bar staff or a police officer as soon as possible. You can also report crimes online through the Sussex Police website, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency."

Shahzad Ali, CEO at Get Licensed, added: "While the rise in drink spiking is worrying, many of us still want to be able to go out and enjoy what our local nightlife has to offer.

"You should never leave your drink unattended, and to be on the safe side, always try and keep your drink covered with your hand, especially when in crowds.

"Avoid accepting drinks from strangers unless it has gone straight from the bartender's hand to yours, even just a sip to try someone elses drink can be risky. Also make sure to keep an eye out for any changes in your drink in terms of look, tastes or smells.

"If you think you or someone else may have been spiked immediately inform the bar manager, bouncer or a member of staff. Make sure the person who has been spiked is never left alone and call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates at all.