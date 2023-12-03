Sussex homes some of the safest from burglars this Christmas, study says
Wit an average of 43 burglaries per 100,000 residents throughout November and December, Sussex is the fourth most secure region when it comes to burglaries this festive season, according to insurance experts at Howden insurance.
The company’s research team analysed police force data to determine which areas of England and Wales are the most vulnerable to break ins over the Christmas period.
Although Sussex came fourth, deemed safer than regions like Suffolk, Surrey and South Wales, it was Norfolk which came out safest, with just 37 burglaries per 100,000 residents on average.
At the other end of the scale, South Yorkshire homeowners were found to be the most at risk from festive burglars, with a huge 148 burglaries for every 100,000 residents.
A spokesperson for Howden Insurance said:
“With the Christmas shopping season in full swing throughout November and December, it is important to ensure that gifts are kept out of sight in your home, as they can serve as an enticing invitation to criminal onlookers.
“Combine this with the increased likelihood of homes being temporarily vacant as people visit family and friends over the Christmas period, and you create the ideal conditions for opportunistic thieves.
“Beyond the financial aspect, the emotional impact of having your gifts stolen is considerable and can result in stress and disappointment during what should otherwise be a joyous time. By taking proactive measures to secure their property, homeowners can reduce the risk of break-ins, during these riskier winter months.”