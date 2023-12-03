Sussex homes some of the safest from burglars this Christmas, study says

Sussex homes are some of the safest in the UK from burglars this Christmas, a new study says.

Sussex Police.

Wit an average of 43 burglaries per 100,000 residents throughout November and December, Sussex is the fourth most secure region when it comes to burglaries this festive season, according to insurance experts at Howden insurance.

The company’s research team analysed police force data to determine which areas of England and Wales are the most vulnerable to break ins over the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Sussex came fourth, deemed safer than regions like Suffolk, Surrey and South Wales, it was Norfolk which came out safest, with just 37 burglaries per 100,000 residents on average.

At the other end of the scale, South Yorkshire homeowners were found to be the most at risk from festive burglars, with a huge 148 burglaries for every 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance said:

“With the Christmas shopping season in full swing throughout November and December, it is important to ensure that gifts are kept out of sight in your home, as they can serve as an enticing invitation to criminal onlookers.

“Combine this with the increased likelihood of homes being temporarily vacant as people visit family and friends over the Christmas period, and you create the ideal conditions for opportunistic thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad