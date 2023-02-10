Sussex has appeared high up in a ranking of the places hit worst by dating scammers.

The data from Scan.info has looked at how much money was lost per 100,000 people last year. Sussex came 11th in the ranking with £195,592 lost per 100,000 people. It looked at dating fraud data from the government’s National Fruad Insurance Bureau.

In 2022, 8,598 dating fraud reports were made and nearly £100 million was lost to scams. Bedfordshire lost the most money, with £575,216 losses per 100,000 people. Scotland lost the last amount of money, with £20,073 lost per 100,000 people.

Top 15 places in the UK losing the most money in dating scams: (Police force, fraud reports per 100,000 in 2022, losses per 100,000 people in 2022)

Sussex is one of the worst places hit by dating scammers (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Bedfordshire - 22.33, £575,216

Gwent - 89.56, £560,954

Carmarthenshire - 77.87, £530,410

Gloucestershire - 24.90, £340,227

Somerset - 14.00, £323,529

Cheshire - 36.90, £307,521

Derbyshire - 21.21, £301,187

Yorkshire - 33.67, £294,695

Dorset - 33.31, £288,493

Leicestershire - 18.38, £210,505

Sussex - 17.16, £195,592

Hampshire - 21.69, £184,896

London - 13.66, £177,341

Northumberland - 38.87, £170,998

