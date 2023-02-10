Sussex is one of the worst places hit by dating scammers

The data from Scan.info has looked at how much money was lost per 100,000 people last year. Sussex came 11th in the ranking with £195,592 lost per 100,000 people. It looked at dating fraud data from the government’s National Fruad Insurance Bureau.
In 2022, 8,598 dating fraud reports were made and nearly £100 million was lost to scams. Bedfordshire lost the most money, with £575,216 losses per 100,000 people. Scotland lost the last amount of money, with £20,073 lost per 100,000 people.
Top 15 places in the UK losing the most money in dating scams: (Police force, fraud reports per 100,000 in 2022, losses per 100,000 people in 2022)
Bedfordshire - 22.33, £575,216
Gwent - 89.56, £560,954
Carmarthenshire - 77.87, £530,410
Gloucestershire - 24.90, £340,227
Somerset - 14.00, £323,529
Cheshire - 36.90, £307,521
Derbyshire - 21.21, £301,187
Yorkshire - 33.67, £294,695
Dorset - 33.31, £288,493
Leicestershire - 18.38, £210,505
Sussex - 17.16, £195,592
Hampshire - 21.69, £184,896
London - 13.66, £177,341
Northumberland - 38.87, £170,998
Nottinghamshire - 25.8, £169,439