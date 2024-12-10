Sussex knife crime increases by 16.2% over the last two years, data reveals

Knife crime in Sussex has increased by 16.2% over the last two years, new data has shown.

Research conducted by security experts at Get Licensed analyses ONS data to look into the police force areas with the highest number of serious crimes involving a knife, the biggest increase in knife crime in the last five years, and the local authorities with the most possession-of-weapon offences, revealing England’s knife crime hotspots.

Sussex ranked ninth in the data with a 16.2% increase, meanwhile, the City of London area has seen the greatest increase in knife crime rates, growing by 307%.

Further findings revealed that over the past five years, Kent has seen the greatest decrease in knife crime with rates dropping by 40%. Over the past two years, Cambridgeshire has seen the greatest drop with rates decreasing by 30% in this time.

Bedfordshire has more attempted murder offences involving a knife than any other English location with 0.18 per 10,000 people. Threats to kill with a knife are also at their highest here with 1.72 offences per 10,000 people.

With 8.16 offences per 10,000 people, Cleveland is the English area with the most knife-related offences with the intent to injure or cause serious harm.

Outside of London, the North East is the UK region with the highest number of serious knife crimes, with Cleveland reporting 14.02 per 10,000 people.