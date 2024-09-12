A man was ‘stabbed multiple times’ during a ‘particularly nasty’ assault – and the culprit has now been convicted in court.

Thames Valley Police said a man from Chichester has been convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, after the incident in Milton Keynes – ‘following a lengthy investigation’.

A police spokesperson said: “Daniel Tayerera, aged 24, of Down View Way, Chichester, West Sussex, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict following a six-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, which concluded on Monday (September 9).

"Another defendant, Tyriq Alowooja, was found not guilty of the same offence.”

Thames Valley Police said a man from Chichester has been convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, after a stabbing in Milton Keynes – ‘following a lengthy investigation’. (Stock image / National World)

The incident happened at approximately 7pm on September 26, 2019.

"The victim, a man aged in his twenties, was stabbed multiple times in the upper thigh and upper arm in Serpentine Court on the Lakes Estate in Milton Keynes,” the police spokesperson added.

"He required medical treatment but thankfully survived his injuries.”

Tayerera was arrested on March 18, 2021 following a long investigation and was charged with the offence on April 17 last year, police said.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Banfield, of the Major Crime Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a particularly nasty assault, which led to serious injuries to the victim.

“I am pleased that the jury diligently considered their verdict and found Tayerera guilty of this serious offence.

“He will, no doubt, face a substantial prison sentence as a result of this incident, and I hope that this conviction goes some way to reassuring our communities that we will continue to pursue and prosecute those who seek to cause such harm using knives and sharp-pointed weapons.

“Through Operation Deter, we are relentless in tackling serious knife-enabled crime.

“Knife carrying will not be tolerated in Thames Valley and harsh consequences can be expected if you carry and use a knife, which is not acceptable under any circumstances.”

Police said the co-defendant Tyriq Alowooja – formerly of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, Milton Keynes – was acquitted of the same offence at the same trial.

Tayerera has been released on conditional court bail and will be sentenced at the same court on October 28.