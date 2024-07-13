Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted by police in connection with an incident in which several people were sprayed with a corrosive substance in Sussex, police have announced today (Saturday, July 13).

Sussex Police said a second suspect has been arrested following the incident.

Police are now appealing for information to find Harry Williams, pictured.

A police spokesperson said: “The 27-year-old is sought in connection with an incident in Brighton on June 12, when two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance.

Harry Williams. Picture: Sussex Police

“A second suspect has already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Williams is from Brighton, and is believed to have links to Hove and Portslade.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to dial 999, quoting Operation Stanton.”