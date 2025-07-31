Sussex man charged and arrested after £140,000 worth of Crystal Meth seized

A man has been arrested and charged with drug offences after police carried out a warrant and seized Crystal Meth worth about £140,000 in Sussex.

Police said that Jack Pierce was arrested following the discovery of Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth), cocaine, Ketamine, MDMA tablets, herbal cannabis and prescription medication.

A quantity of cash and two taser devices were also seized at the address in Clyde Road, Brighton on Tuesday (July 29), the force added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Pierce, 56, of Clyde Road, Brighton, has been charged with nine offences including possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, acquiring criminal property (cash) and possession of two weapons for electrical discharge.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 30 and was released on court bail to next appear on August 27 at court.”

Brighton and Hove divisional Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “Disrupting drug supplies into the city and keeping our communities safe is a round-the-clock job, carried out every day of the year.

“This warrant has led to a significant amount of harmful substances and a quantity of cash and weapons being taken off the streets ahead of the Pride event happening in the city this weekend.”