Sussex man charged in connection with terrorism and criminal offences

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have charged a man from Sussex in connection with a terrorism offence, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said that Dylan Evans, of York Road, Hove, was charged with support for a proscribed organisation – Hamas – contrary to section 12 (1) Terrorism Act 2000.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The 58-year-old was also charged with two counts of intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.

"The charges are in connection with comments made on the social media platform X in October 2023.

"Evans was released on conditional bail to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 23.”