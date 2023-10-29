BREAKING
Sussex man charged with assaulting emergency worker wanted for failing to surrender to custody

Sussex Police are on the hunt for Carl Dean, who failed to surrender to custody.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 17:34 GMT
Have you seen this man? Photo: Sussex Police

Dean, aged 36, of no fixed address, is said to have links to Bognor Regis Littlehampton and Worthing. He is on conditional bail, having been arrested on suspicion of two counts of criminal damage, five counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report to call 999, quoting serial 300 of 28/04.