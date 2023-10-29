Sussex man charged with assaulting emergency worker wanted for failing to surrender to custody
Sussex Police are on the hunt for Carl Dean, who failed to surrender to custody.
Dean, aged 36, of no fixed address, is said to have links to Bognor Regis Littlehampton and Worthing. He is on conditional bail, having been arrested on suspicion of two counts of criminal damage, five counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of possession of cannabis, a class B drug.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report to call 999, quoting serial 300 of 28/04.