Sussex man charged with attempted murder following incident in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 57-year-old local man was taken to hospital for treatment. He is currently in a stable condition.

“David Clark, 58, from Eastbourne has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving."

After appearing at Brighton Court on February 11, Mr Clark was remanded until a plea and trial preparation hearing set for March 11, said police.

The spokesperson added: “Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, however, anyone who has information is urged to come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Fordwich.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

