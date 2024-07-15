Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in Sussex has been charged with 18 counts of rape.

Sussex Police said detectives have charged a man with 18 counts of rape and serious sexual assaults related to two teenage girls and a woman.

"Sahil Ali, 19, of Corbyn Crescent in Shoreham, has been charged with nine counts of rape of a woman over 16 years of age, five counts of rape of a teenage girl, two counts of assault by penetration, actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victims – a woman in her 30s and two teenage girls – are all known to Ali and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Police said the alleged offences are reported to have taken place in West Sussex over a period of one year and eight months.

Ali appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 10), where he was remanded in custody, police said. He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 8.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “A complex investigation is ongoing into these distressing allegations, and I would like to thank each of these victims for coming forward and reporting to police.

“Making sure women and girls feel safe on the streets of Sussex is a key focus for Sussex Police, and we carry out a huge amount of work with our partners to protect vulnerable people, deter offending, hold perpetrators to account and support victims.

“That commitment includes our early adoption of the national Op Soteria model to improve the quality of our rape investigations and ensure victims are given the support they deserve as we look to secure the best possible outcome for them.

“If you have any information that you feel could help this ongoing investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Op Copper or serial 888 of 11/07.

“If you are a victim of sexual offences, please report to us via the same channels, or dial 999 in an emergency. We will believe you, we will support you and we will do all we can to secure you the justice you deserve.”