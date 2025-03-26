Sussex man convicted of sexually abusing three girls

A Sussex man who sexually abused three girls has been convicted at court.

Sussex Police said James Quinto, 31, of Kingswood Street, Brighton sexually abused the victims over a number of years around 2010 when they were between seven and 18 years old.

Police said Quinto was as young as 10 when he was carrying out the offences, which continued into his 20s.

Police were made aware of the offending in 2021, when a woman reported having been sexually assaulted by Quinto as a child.

Sussex Police said approached the police after two women she knew disclosed being victims of Quinto in similar circumstances, including one who alleged she was raped as a child on several occasions.

Police said Quinto was arrested and subsequently charged with rape of a girl under 13, six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl, four counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count each of assault by penetration against a girl under 13, and sexual assault.

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (March 25), he was found guilty of six counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count each of assault by penetration against a girl under 13, and sexual assault.

He was found not guilty of rape and two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Sussex Police said he is due to be sentenced at a time and location to be confirmed following the completion of relevant reports.

Detective Constable Hannah Elmer said: “James Quinto isolated his young victims, but they have shown incredible strength to come together and ensure he faces justice for his crimes.

“I would like to thank each of these women for reporting Quinto’s offending and supporting the investigation.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, no matter how long ago, please report it to the police.

“We will listen, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you the justice you deserve.”