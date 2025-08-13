Sussex man jailed after officers seize over one kilogram of cocaine, two kilograms of cannabis and over £2,750 in cash

A Sussex man has been jailed after officers seized over one kilogram of cocaine, two kilograms of cannabis and over £2,750 in cash from him across two separate incidents.

On September 18, 2024, officers stopped a Volkswagen on the A27 Westbound near Hollingbury, Brighton for a faulty brake light.

Due to suspicious behaviour, a search was conducted under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sussex Police said Gianpaulo Bambi, a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of one kilogram of cocaine and £2,750 in cash which was subsequently seized.

Gianpaulo Bambi has been jailed for six years after officers seized over one kilogram of cocaine, two kilograms cannabis and over £2750 in cash from him across two separate incidents. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and riding in the front passenger seat of a motor vehicle whilst not wearing a seatbelt.

He was charged the next day with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He appeared in Brighton Magistrates Court on September 20 and was remanded into custody but later granted conditional bail.

Then on May 27 this year, officers on a proactive patrol in Brighton observed suspicious behaviour between two men outside of an address.

Sussex Police said one of those men was Bambi.

Officers approached Bambi and noticed a strong smell of cannabis prompting a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act which he resisted.

Sussex Police said Bambi was found to be in possession of around two kilograms of cannabis, cocaine and a significant amount of cash, and was arrested on suspicion of possession to supply class A and B drugs and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty.

The next day (May 28) at Brighton Magistrates Court, Bambi was charged with possession to supply a class B drug and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty and remanded into custody.

On June 25, 2025, at Lewes Crown Court, Sussex Police said Bambi pleaded guilty to acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Bambi, 28, of King George VI Drive, Hove appeared at Lewes Crown Court for a three-day trial beginning on July 13.

Sussex Police said he was jailed for six years.

Further proceedings will continue for reclamations under the Proceeds of Crime Act.