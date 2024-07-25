Sussex man jailed for 24 years after he ‘repeatedly raped and assaulted’ a woman
Shaun Clarke, 53, of Whiterock Place, Southwick, ‘repeatedly raped and assaulted’ his victim, police said.
The offences were reported to police and during his arrest Clarke assaulted a female police officer, injuring her hand.
Police said among the charges of which Clarke was convicted were five counts of rape, two counts of assault, and assaulting an emergency worker.
At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 12, he was given a sentence of 19 years, comprising 19 years in custody with another five to be spent on licence, police added.
Detective Constable Rachel Hilton said: “Shaun Clarke subjected his victim to torment and abuse, the effects of which will last a lifetime.
“I would like to thank the victim and her family for their bravery and support throughout this process. They have helped put a dangerous man behind bars.
“We will continue to do all we can to protect women and girls – helping to keep them safe from harm and, should the worst happen, ensure offenders face justice.
“If you are a victim of sexual or violent crime, please report it to the police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. With our partners, we will give you the support you need and fight to get you justice.”