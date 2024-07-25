Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘dangerous man’ who raped and abused a woman and assaulted a police officer has been jailed, Sussex Police has said.

Shaun Clarke, 53, of Whiterock Place, Southwick, ‘repeatedly raped and assaulted’ his victim, police said.

The offences were reported to police and during his arrest Clarke assaulted a female police officer, injuring her hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said among the charges of which Clarke was convicted were five counts of rape, two counts of assault, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Shaun Clarke, 53 – of Whiterock Place in Southwick – has been jailed for 19 years. Photo: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 12, he was given a sentence of 19 years, comprising 19 years in custody with another five to be spent on licence, police added.

Detective Constable Rachel Hilton said: “Shaun Clarke subjected his victim to torment and abuse, the effects of which will last a lifetime.

“I would like to thank the victim and her family for their bravery and support throughout this process. They have helped put a dangerous man behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to do all we can to protect women and girls – helping to keep them safe from harm and, should the worst happen, ensure offenders face justice.