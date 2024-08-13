Ian Ward, 53 – of Old Mill Close in Portslade – becomes the second man from Sussex to be jailed in connection with last week’s protests.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police wrote: “Ian Ward was part of a large crowd gathered in Queens Road on Wednesday (August 7), separated from a smaller group by a line of police officers.

“During the event, Ward forced himself through the line of officers and struck one of the smaller group, assaulting a female police officer in the process.

“Review of video footage in the days following the incident identified the offence and Ward as a suspect.

“He was arrested on Sunday (August 11), and charged with affray, assault and assaulting a police officer.

“He pleaded guilty to all counts at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 12) and, at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (August 13), was sentenced to eight months in prison, with another eight to be spent on licence.”

Chief Superintendent James Collis said this is a ‘significant custodial sentence’.

He added: “[It] should send a clear message that any acts of violence are not being tolerated, against members of the public or our officers.

“We are committed to facilitating peaceful protests impartially and, where individuals step over the line into unlawful behaviour, we will take action.

“Investigations are ongoing into a number of other reports over the last week as we look to ensure those seeking to sow division in our communities are held to account.”