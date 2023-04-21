A Sussex motorcycle rider who was involved in an incident in which another motorcyclist died has been jailed for dangerous driving, police said today (Friday, April 21).

Police said Aaron Barrett reached ‘dangerously high speeds’ during the incident, which happened in April last year.

Witnesses saw the 32-year-old riding alongside another motorcycle rider, and the two men appeared to be ‘racing’ each other through Fox Way, Portslade, police said.

One witness said: “It was crazy how fast they were going.”

Aaron Barrett. Picture from Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Tragically, the other rider, a 33-year-old man of Southwick, Brighton, collided with an oncoming vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Barrett was himself seriously injured, and was arrested in hospital.

“He was disqualified at the time of the incident and told officers while under caution that he may have reached 80mph in the 30mph zone.”

Police said at Lewes Crown Court on April 17 this year, he admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison, and was further disqualified for four years and eight months, police added.

The court was told about how the incident unfolded on April 16 at about 4.30pm.

Witnesses described hearing the loud noise of motorcycles revving, and then a loud bang.

The two motorcycle riders were seen ‘down low, in a racing position’.

One witness said Barrett’s riding ‘showed no consideration for anyone else, and no consideration that other people could be using the road’.

Police said Barrett, formerly of North Road, Brighton, was still disqualified after offences committed on October 20, 2020.

A blood test showed he was also over the limit for cannabis in his system, Sussex Police added.

Police said he tested positive for 3 microgrammes (mcg) of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (the chemical breakdown of the class B drug) per litre of his blood. The legal limit is 2mcg per litre of blood.