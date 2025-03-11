Sussex man jailed for decade of rapes, abuse and controlling behaviour

A Sussex man who subjected a woman to ten years of rape, assaults and controlling behaviour has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Wojciech Burylo, 50, of Calvin Walk in Bewbush, Crawley, used sexual and physical violence, and threats of murder, to control large parts of her life between 2014 and 2024.

Police said the victim – a woman in her 40s – received more than 40 calls a day from Burylo asking where she was and threatening her with extreme violence, such as decapitation.

She reported the offending to Sussex Police in January, 2024, when he was arrested and released on bail with strict conditions and a Domestic Violence Protection Notice designed to stop him causing any further harm to the victim, the force added.

Within an hour of leaving custody, Sussex Police said he used a member of the public’s phone to call the victim and continued to message her.

Police said he was swiftly arrested and remanded in custody, where he continued to send threatening letters to the victim.

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, July 9, Burylo was found guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of making threats to kill and one count of battery.

At the same court on Monday (March 10), he was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 to be spent in custody and another five on extended licence.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order against the victim and will be a registered sex offender for life, Sussex Police added.

Passing sentence, HHJ Chapple described Burylo as ‘obsessional, controlling, coercive and dominating’, and that he made his victim’s life ‘a misery’.

He praised the victim as a ‘brave and remarkable woman’.

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “Wojciech Burylo thought he could keep his victim under his control through years of appalling violent, sexual and psychological abuse.

“But he underestimated her, and in 2024 this incredibly brave woman told Sussex Police about his monstrous crimes.

“We listened to her, and we believed her. She was taken to a place of safety and, thanks to her, Burylo is now behind bars.

“I hope the end of court proceedings allows her some sense of closure, as she looks to rebuild her life without any risk of further abuse from Burylo.

“If you are a victim of violent, controlling or sexually abusive behaviour, please report it to us online or via 101.

“ Always dial 999 in an emergency. We will listen to you, we will support you and we will do all we can to get you justice.”