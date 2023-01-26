A man from Saltdean jailed for encouraging terrorism in a speech in a mosque has had his sentence cut by a year.

A man from Saltdean jailed for encouraging terrorism in a speech in a mosque has had his sentence cut by a year.

Abubaker Deghayes, from Saltdean, East Sussex, was convicted at the Old Bailey in April 2022, and sentenced to four years with an additional year on licence.

At the Court of Appeal on Wednesday the jail term was reduced to three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three appeal court judges ruled there had been a miscalculation in the sentence by the trial judge.

The 53-year-old man was charged after encouraging terrorism during an unwanted speech at Dyke Road Mosque in Brighton on November 1, 2020, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the speech, Abu Baker said committing jihad was an obligation and encouraged jihad by the sword.

Deghayes denied wrongdoing, saying he was explaining the meaning of jihad by the sword as self-defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad