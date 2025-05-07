Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation is continuing after a man from Sussex died on a cruise ship.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex, on board the MSC Virtuosa.

The fatal incident happened around 8.30pm on Saturday (May 3), police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our enquiries, a 57-year-old man from Exeter was arrested at Southampton Docks, but he has now been released on bail while our enquiries continue,” a police spokesperson added.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex, on board the MSC Virtuosa. (Stock image / National World)

"We remain keen to hear from anyone who was on board the boat and may have information which could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone who has any information relating to an altercation between two men, in particular anyone who witnessed anything, should call 101, quoting the reference 44250193676.”

You can also submit information online via www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/