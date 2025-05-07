Sussex man killed on cruise ship as murder suspect arrested
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex, on board the MSC Virtuosa.
The fatal incident happened around 8.30pm on Saturday (May 3), police said. The victim has not yet been identified.
“As part of our enquiries, a 57-year-old man from Exeter was arrested at Southampton Docks, but he has now been released on bail while our enquiries continue,” a police spokesperson added.
"We remain keen to hear from anyone who was on board the boat and may have information which could assist our enquiries.
“Anyone who has any information relating to an altercation between two men, in particular anyone who witnessed anything, should call 101, quoting the reference 44250193676.”
You can also submit information online via www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/