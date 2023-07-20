NationalWorldTV
Sussex man named and charged after serious assault

A suspect will appear in court after a man suffered serious injuries following an assault in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 19:53 BST

Sussex Police has charged a man ‘in connection with a violent assault’ in Brighton last Friday (July 14).

“William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close, was arrested on Monday (July 17) after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Whitehawk, believed to have involved a bladed article,” a police spokesperson said.

"He has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 19).”

Sussex Police has charged a man ‘in connection with a violent assault’ in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police has charged a man ‘in connection with a violent assault’ in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)
Miller will appear at a ‘court to be confirmed’ on Wednesday, August 16, police said.

