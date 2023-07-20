Sussex Police has charged a man ‘in connection with a violent assault’ in Brighton last Friday (July 14).
“William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close, was arrested on Monday (July 17) after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Whitehawk, believed to have involved a bladed article,” a police spokesperson said.
"He has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 19).”
Miller will appear at a ‘court to be confirmed’ on Wednesday, August 16, police said.