Sussex man one of seven jailed for smuggling £18.4 million worth of cocaine into the UK

Seven cocaine smugglers – including one man from Sussex – have been jailed after their plot to smuggle drugs worth millions into the UK was foiled by Border Force and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final member of the group, Alex Fowlie, 35, of Chichester, was jailed for 16 years on Friday, September 12, after his cohorts were previously sentenced to more than 114 years in prison.

The NCA said Fowlie was responsible for purchasing a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) used by members of the group to collect cocaine worth £18.4m off the coast of Cornwall on September 13, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, 33, of Barcelona, Spain, Scott Johnston, 38, and Peter Williams, 43 – both of Havant – were on board the cocaine-laden boat when Border Force officers off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall spotted it.

Alex Fowlie has been jailed for 16 years. Pictures courtesy of the National Crime Agency

Officers suspected the boat had drugs on board, collected from a larger ship at sea, and tried to intercept it.

As the officers approached the RHIB, it sped off and a 28-mile chase unfolded during which the RHIB’s crew threw packages into the water.

After an hour-long pursuit, the boat ran aground on Gwynver Beach, Penzance and all three men were caught and arrested by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NCA said six large bales were recovered from the sea, containing around 230kg of powder which specialist analysts identified as high-purity cocaine.

Fowlie was responsible for purchasing a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) used by members of the group to collect cocaine worth £18.4m off the coast of Cornwall on September 13, 2024

The NCA subsequently began an investigation and, by trawling through CCTV footage, call data and phone messages, they identified that Fowlie; Michael May, 48, of Brentwood; Terry Willis, 44, of Chelmsford and Bobbie Pearce, 29, of Brentwood had helped organise collection of the cocaine.

After arresting these four men, investigators found audio messages on Fowlie’s phone which revealed that within days of his co-conspirators being arrested on Gwyner beach, he began organising further at-sea drug collections.

In recordings sent on September 16, the NCA said Fowlie told an unidentified contact that he could collect up to “one tonne” and claimed that there was “zero f*cking risk” in the method.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the contrary, the men on the boat – Williams, Johnston and Tabora Baca – were jailed for 16 years and nine months; 24 years; and 17 years and seven months respectively.

The NCA said May, Willis, and Pearce, whose roles included lying in wait on the Cornish coast where they expected the cocaine to be dropped off to them, were jailed for 19 years; 21 years and eight months; and 15 years and four months respectively.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Barry Vinall, said: “Fowlie was a fixer. He purchased the boat used to collect the cocaine, and when officers foiled the group’s plot, Fowlie tried to find new crew to carry out another collection.

“Fowlie’s claim that collecting drugs at sea is a no-risk crime couldn’t be further from the truth, because Border Force and the National Crime Agency are tackling this issue with determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year alone we arrested 34 people and seized nearly five tonnes of cocaine that, had it made it to UK shores, would have blighted communities and lives.

“Fowlie and his group were driven by greed but now they’re paying the price of trying to import one of the most harmful illegal drugs.”

Duncan Capps, Senior Director of Border Force Maritime said: “It is the job of Border Force to protect our border and keep communities safe.

“Our officers were fantastic and displayed incredible skill during the 28-mile pursuit, despite the suspects' attempts to get rid of evidence.

“Border Force will continue to work alongside the NCA to prevent dangerous drugs reaching our streets and will ensure criminals caught smuggling face the full force of the law.”