A man who who took indecent images of two young girls has been jailed for eight years, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Neil Schooley, 55, of Woburn Place in Brighton, asked a young girl to remove her clothes and pose for a photograph and, two days later, exposed himself to the child.

An investigation was launched after the offences were reported and a second girl came forward to report Schooley had given her wine, asked her to take off her clothes and taken a picture of her.

“Schooley was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of taking indecent images of a child and two counts of causing or inciting sexual activity with a child,” a police spokesperson said.

Neil Schooley, 55, of Woburn Place in Brighton, has been jailed for child sex offences. Photo: Sussex Police

"He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but was found guilty of each offence after a trial at Hove Crown Court in July.”

At the same court on Friday, August 31, Schooley was sentenced to eight-years in prison, police said.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order significantly reducing his access to children and vulnerable people.

Detective Constable Joe Murray, of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “The seriousness of these offences and the harm they have caused was recognised by this sentence, which was the maximum available for these crimes.

“I would like to thank both of these two brave girls for reporting the incidents, supporting our investigation and helping to bring Schooley to justice.