A man who travelled to Sussex to meet a person he believed was 13 has been convicted of child sexual offences following an investigation by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

Brian Jones, also known as Bryan Jones, of Southview Road, Headley Down near, Bordon, in Hampshire, was charged on Thursday, August 22 with one count of arranging or facilitating commission of a child sexual offence and two counts of attempting to meet intentionally, or travel with the intention of meeting a child under 16, to commit an offence against the child.

The 64-year-old had his bail refused to remain in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 23 where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The charges are in connection with a SEROCU investigation into an incident in which Jones travelled to Horsham on Thursday, to meet a person he believed was a 13-year-old child after making arrangements online. Instead he was met by SEROCU officers.

The arrest was supported by officers from Sussex Police.

Detective Inspector Andy Hedley, of SEROCU, said: “This arrest and subsequent conviction is the latest in our work to ensure that those who are prepared to commit sexual offences against children are brought to justice and that our communities in the South East are kept safe from harm.”

Jones was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on September 20.

If you are concerned about your thoughts or behaviour towards children or those of someone else, please seek help and support via the Stop it Now! confidential helpline on 0808 1000 900. Further support is available from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.

If offences have been committed, please report this to your local police force by calling the non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency.