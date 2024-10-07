Sussex Police said it had been made aware of a video circulating online relating to a man damaging the memorial.

The memorial was set up in memory of those killed in the Hamas attack a year ago today (October 7).

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video circulating online relating to a man damaging the Jewish memorial in Palmeira Square, Hove.”

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “Following a report to police on October 4, we were saddened to learn of this act of vandalism against a memorial that holds great significance for many people.

“We understand the distress this may cause, and we are treating this incident as a hate crime.

“An investigation is underway, and if you have information to help us identify the person responsible, we ask you to contact police.

“You can do so online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 158 of 04/10.”

1 . Palmeira Square Memorial 7.jpg Police are appealing for information after the memorial was vandalised. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Palmeira Square Memorial 5.jpg Police are appealing for information after the memorial was vandalised. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Palmeira Square Memorial 9.jpg Police are appealing for information after the memorial was vandalised. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures