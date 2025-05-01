Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have warned people to make sure their homes are secure during the current hot spell.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "As the weather gets warmer, please be mindful of securing your home before going out.

"Burglars are often opportunistic thieves, so it's important to keep your home secure whenever you leave.

"Remember:

Ensure all doors are locked

Keep windows secure

Use timer switches for lights when you're away

Never hide spare keys outside

“Remember to secure your garden too -

Lock away tools and ladders

Trim shrubs and hedges

Make sure back gates are properly bolted

"If you find someone trying to enter your home, call 999 immediately."

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday (May 1) looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

