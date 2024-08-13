Police investigating suspected thefts of a mobile phones are appealing for ‘help to identify a woman they wish to speak with’.

A police spokesperson said: “It follows reports of a woman using a piece of paper or a sign to distract people in cafés and premises.

“An elderly woman was in Caffe Nero in North Street, Chichester, at about 3.15pm on Friday, August 2, when an incident happened.

“She reported that her phone was taken by a woman who entered the café wearing a baseball cap and a face mask.”

Police are also investigating similar reports in Sussex, and are ‘warning people to be vigilant’.

The spokesperson added: “On July 26, a man reported his phone stolen while he was in the 1066 Café in Devonshire Road, Bexhill.

"A woman wearing a blue baseball cap, dark leggings, and dark blue trainers used a piece of paper to ask for money.

"Then on July 31, police received two similar reports from customers in McDonald’s in London Road, East Grinstead at about 3pm.”

Officers are investigating, and have issued CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with their enquiries, police said.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the woman is urged to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 925 of 02/08.

Officers are also encouraging anyone else who may have been affected to come forward.

1 . Sussex mobile phone thefts Police investigating suspected thefts of a mobile phones are appealing for help to identify a woman they wish to speak with. Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Sussex mobile phone thefts Police investigating suspected thefts of a mobile phones are appealing for help to identify a woman they wish to speak with. Photo: Sussex Police