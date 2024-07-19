Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex MP has offered a ‘substantial reward' to anyone who can help him find his stolen Land Rover.

Andrew Griffith, who was re-elected as the Conservative MP of Arundel and South Downs, said his Defender was taken from Pulborough Railway station car park.

An appeal on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening (July 18) read: “PLEASE HELP by reposting – My much loved defender was STOLEN - from Pulborough Railway station car park between Tuesday 11.45 hrs and Thursday 16.20 hrs.

“SUBSTANTIAL REWARD FOR RETURN or INFORMATION leading to recovery or arrests.

“Vehicle has a number of unique identifiers.”

Mr Griffith shared an image of the vehicle in the social media post, which can be seen above.

The MP secured his seat once again in the recent General Election with 22,001 votes, a majority of 12,134, and received 40.2 per cent of the total votes in the constituency.

Speaking to SussexWorld ahead of the election, Mr Griffith said: “I’m standing for re-election as I want to keep on fighting for residents against unsustainable overdevelopment, to help our police tackle rural crime, protect the environment, support our High Streets and to make sure that we have good local public services.

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

"In the last four and a half years serving as the Member of Parliament for the Arundel & South Downs constituency I have tried to work diligently for all parts of the community and to put the interests of my constituents first. I’ve replied to 30,000 emails, done hundreds of surgeries and newsletters and written hundreds of thousands of words.”