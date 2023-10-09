A 16-year-old boy is set to appear in court, accused of murdering 17-year-old Mustafa Momand in Brighton.

The Crown Prosecution Service has this evening (October 9) authorised a charge of murder against a 16-year-old boy from Southwick, according to Sussex Police.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Brighton Youth Court on Tuesday morning (October 10), police said.

It follows the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand in Queens Road, Brighton, around 5pm last Thursday (October 5).

The suspect was arrested that same evening in the Moulsecoomb area.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and our efforts to establish the exact circumstances of what happened that day are ongoing.

“We know that a weapon – believed to be a knife – was used in the attack, and despite extensive searches of the area we have so far been unable to trace it.”

DCI Campbell urged anyone in the vicinity of Queens Road or The Avenue, Moulsecoomb, ‘to please check their gardens, bins or outbuildings’ for ‘any signs of a discarded weapon’, adding: “If you see anything, please report it to us immediately.”

Information can be reported online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ash.

A police spokesperson added: “Always call 999 in an emergency. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”

1 . Mustafa Momand Mustafa Momand Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Brighton murder investigation A police cordon was put in place in Brighton city centre after a teenager was stabbed to death. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Brighton murder scene Flowers left at the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell