Sussex murder investigation: Man, 24, found dead is named by police

Police have named a man found dead in a building in Brighton amid a murder investigation.

The body of Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield was discovered at a building in North Street, Brighton, according Sussex Police.

Billy Henham was found dead in a building in Brighton. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “Officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person on Thursday afternoon, January 2.

“Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder - an 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Hove. They all remain in custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Chapman from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team added: “Our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to conduct enquiries in the city centre to establish the circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw Billy on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31, in Brighton from about 6pm onwards.”

Brighton and Hove Superintendent Julia Pope said: “We have officers on patrol in the city and at the scene and anyone with concerns or any information can speak to them.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling.

