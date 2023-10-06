A police cordon remains in place in Brighton city centre after a teenager was stabbed to death.

A 17-year-old boy died and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Queens Road around 5pm on Thursday (October 5).

A major investigation has been ongoing ever since and a cordon remained in place in the city centre on Friday morning, with forensic officers scouring for evidence.

Brighton and Hove Buses said there will be no services at the railway station or Queens Road ‘due to a police incident’.

"Services will divert via Imperial Arcade and Dyke Road to/from Seven Dials,” a statement read.

"Please use either Imperial Arcade or Seven Dials bus stops while this is in place.”

Responding to news of the stabbing, MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Shocked and incredibly sorry to hear this. My thoughts and sympathies with friends and loved ones.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, of the Surrey & Sussex Major Crime Team, said described the stabbing as a ‘tragic incident’ in which a young man lost his life, adding: “We understand the community will be shocked and alarmed.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and why. While we do so, there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man dressed in black leaving the area who hasn’t yet provided details to the police.

"Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage - for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to call 101 or report online, quoting Operation Ash. Always call 999 if it is an emergency.”

1 . Brighton murder investigation A police cordon remains in place in Brighton city centre after a teenager was stabbed to death. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Brighton murder investigation A police cordon remains in place in Brighton city centre after a teenager was stabbed to death. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Brighton murder investigation A police cordon remains in place in Brighton city centre after a teenager was stabbed to death. Photo: Eddie Mitchell