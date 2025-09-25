Sussex murder suspects pictured outside court amid man's death
Photos showed Oliver Priddle and Niraj Amaidas arriving at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 25.
Priddle, 25, of Peacock Lane in Brighton, and Amaidas, 24, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, were both charged with the murder of Cameron Devlin.
In the early hours of December 21, 2019, Devlin, who was 34 at the time of the incident, was in North Street, Brighton, when it was reported that he was seriously assaulted by a group of men.
During the incident, Devlin sustained a serious injury to his shoulder, and due to complications, he sadly died on December 26, 2019.
Major Crime Team Detective Inspector, James Meanwell, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation, which has taken a considerable period of time to reach this stage.
“Following the conclusion of all necessary enquiries, charges have now been authorised.
“Our thoughts remain with Cameron’s family, and they will be fully supported as proceedings continue. They ask for privacy at this time.”