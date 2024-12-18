Sussex nursery worker jailed for child sex offences

A man who sexually assaulted two young children in Sussex has been jailed for over 14 years.

Sussex Police said Andrew Evans, 38, worked at a nursery between September 2021 and January 2022, said Sussex Police.

Police received a report from the family of a boy who said he had been sexually assaulted.

A girl made separate allegations of sexual assault against Evans, the force added.

Andrew Evans has been jailed for over 14 years. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

At the time the reports were made, Evans was already serving a custodial sentence after being jailed for six years and eight months in 2022 for sexual offences against two other children. These offences did not relate to his role at the nursery, the force added.

While in custody, he was charged with two counts of penetration of a girl under 13 and one count of assault by touching of a girl under 13 related to the same child, and one count of assault by penetration of a boy under 13.

Sussex Police said he pleaded guilty to assault by touching at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 8, and originally denied the other three charges.

He pleaded guilty to the three counts of sexual assault by penetration at Hove Crown Court on August 27, police added.

Sussex Police said he was remanded in custody and, at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday, December 18, he was sentenced to a 14 years and four months in prison, with an additional four years and eight months to be spent on extended licence.

Detective Constable Rebecca Wilde said: “Andrew Evans was trusted by his young victims, their families and the nursery that employed him. He betrayed that trust in the most appalling ways.

“The children involved have shown incredible courage to report the abuses they suffered; both so young they struggled to fully articulate Evans’ vile behaviour.

“I would like to thank them, and their families, for their support during this incredibly difficult time.

“The nursery has fully cooperated with our investigation to help bring Evans to justice for his despicable actions, and helped to ensure ongoing safeguarding measures are in place.

“Evans will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars, where he can pose no further danger to children and the wider public.”