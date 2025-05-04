Sussex owner who left his dogs ‘in fear’ banned from keeping animals after prosecution by RSPCA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex man who was recorded shouting and being aggressive towards his six large dogs has been banned from keeping animals for ten years after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

James Thorogood, of London Road, St. Leonard’s-on-Sea, was convicted of three offences of failing to meet the needs of the dogs under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 after a trial, the RSPCA confirmed.

He appeared for sentencing at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 15 when as well as the disqualification he was placed under a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and undertake 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Luna, a Turkish Kengal dog, American bulldogs Magnus and Nala, Staffie Emma, an Asian Shepherd dog called Freya and a Doberman called Jolly (pictured) were taken into the care of the RSPCA on December 1, 2023 because of concerns over their welfare.

“The animal charity had received multiple audio recordings from witnesses which were taken from the defendant’s property on different dates, which highlighted the defendant’s aggressive behaviour towards the animals. There was no video footage of any physical abuse.

“The court was told the defendant accepted he would shout and scream at the dogs and when he was angry he ‘punched walls and broke items within the flat’, but he denied ever physically assaulting any of the dogs.

“RSPCA officers went to the defendant’s home, accompanied by police, and seized the dogs.”

One inspector said in a statement: “There were six dogs inside the very small flat and walking up the stairs to the flat there was a very strong, pungent odour which got worse the closer you got to the door. The smell of urine and faeces was very strong and repulsive.”

The RSPCA added that a vet said in a report that as a consequence of shouting and banging in the home the dogs were caused to suffer via a mechanism of fear and distress on a number of occasions.

In mitigation, the court was told the defendant, who was also ordered to pay costs of £2,250 and a victim surcharge of £114, suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, autism, anxiety and depression, the RSPCA confirmed.

The defendant has appealed against his conviction.