Police were called when a driver collided with a parked car in Goring last night. The people in the car then ‘ran off’, according to police, and after mistaking a police car for a taxi, were arrested for a number of offences.

Sussex Roads Policing said in a post just after midnight: “Vehicle hit a parked car in Goring tonight where the occupants ran off and called a taxi. They mistook the police car for a taxi! Two arrested for various document offences and drink driving. Spending some time in the cells.”