Sussex PCC leads further prevention work across the county to deter tool theft

Earlier this year, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne paid for 1,000 SelectaDNA tool-marking kits.

The National Farmers’ Union co-funded 500 kits with PCC Bourne specifically for Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team.

The remaining 500 kits are now being used to help protect local tradespeople from tool theft.

Earlier this year, PCC Katy Bourne hosted a day of action at Wickes in Hove with SelectaDNA, Checkatrade and Sussex Police.

Pictures contributed

The remaining kits are now being distributed to Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) across the county who are hosting engagement sessions in their local areas.

The Eastbourne NPT held a successful event outside B&Q, handing out more than 20 kits and engaging with local tradespeople and residents.

As well as giving out the kits, officers helped to register and mark any tools members of the public had on hand and gave guidance on other methods of protecting tools.

Adur and Worthing Police have also held a morning at Wickes in Worthing where they handed out 15 kits in just over one hour to tradespeople in the area and they hosted a second date in Shoreham to carry out another engagement session.

Sussex Police have also teamed up with Wickes in Bexhill to raise key awareness of tool theft and how to protect your tools

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “I am pleased that Sussex Police are helping to reach local tradespeople so they can protect their livelihoods and valuable tools.

“These kits are quick to apply, the mark is invisible and indelible and the accompanying stickers and signage sends a strong message to potential thieves.

“It’s an extra layer of protection acting as a powerful deterrent against theft.

“Most importantly, the kits make stolen tools traceable and harder for criminals to profit from in any re-seller markets.

“For traders, their tools are their livelihoods, costing hundreds of pounds to replace and theft of equipment can often leave them out of work.

“It’s essential that we expand the reach of these kits and awareness of the dangers faced by tradespeople – if you are interested in obtaining a kit, please contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team via the Sussex Police website.”

Inspector Amanda Hart said: “We understand the significant financial and emotional impact theft can have on victims.

“By using property marking kits, we’re able to link recovered items back to their rightful owners more easily.

“This simple step greatly improves the chances of returning stolen property and helps us bring offenders to justice.”