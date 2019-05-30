Sussex PCC video log: Sussex PCC joins Streetlight UK and Sussex Police on safeguarding intervention for sex worker

Local charity Streetlight UK regularly support the police on live joint operations providing specialist support for those involved in prostitution, victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

On Tuesday (28th May) Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, attended a live police operation to see those support workers in action as they help the police initiate a safeguarding intervention for a local sex worker.

Mrs Bourne has funded Streetlight for a number of years through her Community Safety Fund and now supports them through her Safe Space Sussex Funding Network. She has recently uplifted their funding by £13,000 to increase the number of support workers they employ to help those wanting to exit prostitution.