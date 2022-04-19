Sussex PCC's video update: Safer Streets funding and new Safer Streets survey

As part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets funding, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has provided funds to East Sussex County Council to deliver ‘safe, healthy relationship’ education in secondary schools.

By Sussex PCC
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:28 am

The support given by PCC Bourne has allowed for all state-funded secondary schools, including special schools, in East Sussex to have the opportunity to get a visit from AlterEgo Productions. The company have devised a specialised ‘theatre in education performance’ where, through acting and storytelling, young people are engaged in learning about safe healthy relationships, harmful behaviours, equality and respect.

Fill out the Safer Streets 4 survey here.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The funding has also enabled supporting lesson plans to go ahead, where young people can have conversations about what they’ve learnt and explore these topics further. PCC Katy Bourne went to visit a secondary school that is setting a brilliant example in teaching Years 7-11 about healthy relationships. She watched the performance by AlterEgo Productions and spoke to performers in the show as well as some of the pupils who had watched it and are receiving the specialised PSHE lessons. Find out more by watching the video.

Katy Bourne, Sussex PCC. Photo by Sarah Carmody Photography

Also, Katy Bourne has launched her new Safer Streets survey to hear views on how safe residents feel in Sussex and how they think safety can be improved, so that the needs of Sussex's communities are reflected in the bid for the Safer Streets funding.

Fill out the Safer Streets 4 survey here.