Sussex Police accepting applications for next intake of officers and detectives

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is undoubtedly a challenging career, which isn’t the traditional Monday to Friday where the hours are going to be a lot more varied than 9am to 5pm.

However, you will work alongside colleagues who will become friends for life, to protect Sussex’s communities from crime and go to bed knowing that you have made a difference to the lives of people across the county and in some cases beyond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New recruits are provided with dedicated trainers and coaches who will support them throughout their development and ensure you have the skills, knowledge and understanding to deal with any eventuality you are faced with.

Sussex Police are looking for the next wave of police officers and detectives to join the force. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

PC Thomas Webb was one of the 77 recruits attested earlier this year and operates out of West Sussex.

He said: “The past eight months have been incredible, I almost had to check that it has really been eight months because it has absolutely flown by! This has been the best experience of my life so far.

“No two days have been the same and I expect that will continue throughout my career. In a matter of hours I respond to a variety of calls, sometimes these can be tragic, other times our presence is to provide reassurance or to catch criminals.

“There is currently a perception that people have a strong dislike of the police however in my experience this couldn’t be further from the truth.

PC Thomas Webb was one of the 77 recruits attested earlier this year and operates out of West Sussex

“Yes, the job can be challenging, but even some of the people we have taken into custody have been really respectful of us although they realise we have a job to do.”

Thomas has this advice for anyone who is thinking of applying during the current recruitment window.

He added: “Join the force with an open mind and be willing to take advice and criticism. The work can be gruelling and like any other career you will not know everything immediately, but never try to hide that.

“My colleagues are really supportive, they offer advice and support so everyday is an education. Also be prepared to be warm as wearing the vests during the summer heatwave and record-breaking heat is quite an experience!”

Kat Parry was also sworn into the force in January, working across West Sussex

Kat Parry was also sworn into the force in January, working across West Sussex, and her enthusiasm hasn’t subsided.

She said: “I've absolutely loved the past eight months where I am learning new knowledge while building on skills from my previous job.

“The training provided to us at HQ by the trainers and coaches out on division underpins everything we do. They are really passionate about what they do and provide lots of reassurance.

“I have recently been signed off for independent patrol status and am in the next stage of my development.

“The section has officers with varying degrees of experience but all of them have been more than happy to answer my questions and offer guidance if asked. This has been really reassuring and made me feel like there is a very supportive culture within Sussex Police.

“What has surprised me is the range of jobs police attend! One moment I could be removing an obstruction off the road and the next I am speaking to someone who is struggling with their mental health.

“One of my proudest moments is being involved in a team which apprehended a pre-arranged fight where the suspects were carrying weapons which prevented something which potentially could have been much more serious.”

This is Kat’s advice for anyone who would like to become a police officer.

She added: “You need to enjoy hard work because being an officer can be challenging and unpredictable. As my trainer says ‘no one calls the police when they’re having a good day’ so be prepared to speak with people at their most vulnerable.

“There is a really supportive culture within Sussex Police where I feel like we all look out for each other.

“I would also say for anyone apprehensive about studying and working, don't be. Each week I get a dedicated study day to complete any university work required, and this has made it very easy to keep that side of the work up to date.

“I am really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me.”